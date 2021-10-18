Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
News

Van That Dragged NJ Woman At Supermarket Sought By Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
SEEN THIS VAN? Milltown police circulated this surveillance camera image of a van suspected of backing over a woman after she shopped at an Acme Supermarket Wednesday afternoon.
SEEN THIS VAN? Milltown police circulated this surveillance camera image of a van suspected of backing over a woman after she shopped at an Acme Supermarket Wednesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Facebook/ East Brunswick PD

Police seek the public's help locating a bright red van that allegedly struck and dragged a 62-year-old woman in a Middlesex County supermarket parking lot,  authorities said.

The Milltown Police Department seeks assistance identifying the driver of the van shown above.

The hit-and-run crash occurred on Wednesday at about 3:50 p.m. and was alerted by East Brunswick police.  The female pedestrian was seriously hurt, Milltown police said.

The suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance camera images and described as an older model, bright-red utility van, possibly a Ford, with no side windows, and matte black trim, front end and wheels, police said.

ABC-7 NY television news reported that Nayyar Khan, 52, had just completed her shopping when the crash occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milltown Police Detective Bureau, either Det. Lieutenant Chris Johnson at 732-828-2100 ext 132 or email cjohnson@milltownpd.org or contact  Det. Sergeant William Fama at 732-828-2100 ext 133 or  email wfama@milltownpd.org 

ABC-7 NY television news interviewed the victim's brother at an area hospital. He told ABC in this interview that they already have forgiven the van's driver whom the brother alleged backed over her twice: "I think he should come forward." 

For the full ABC television interview, click here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.