Van That Dragged NJ Woman At Supermarket Sought By Police

Police seek the public's help locating a bright red van that allegedly struck and dragged a 62-year-old woman in a Middlesex County supermarket parking lot, authorities said.

The Milltown Police Department seeks assistance identifying the driver of the van shown above.

The hit-and-run crash occurred on Wednesday at about 3:50 p.m. and was alerted by East Brunswick police. The female pedestrian was seriously hurt, Milltown police said.

The suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance camera images and described as an older model, bright-red utility van, possibly a Ford, with no side windows, and matte black trim, front end and wheels, police said.

ABC-7 NY television news reported that Nayyar Khan, 52, had just completed her shopping when the crash occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milltown Police Detective Bureau, either Det. Lieutenant Chris Johnson at 732-828-2100 ext 132 or email cjohnson@milltownpd.org or contact Det. Sergeant William Fama at 732-828-2100 ext 133 or email wfama@milltownpd.org

ABC-7 NY television news interviewed the victim's brother at an area hospital. He told ABC in this interview that they already have forgiven the van's driver whom the brother alleged backed over her twice: "I think he should come forward."

For the full ABC television interview, click here.

