UPDATE: 1 Dead, 1Hurt After Gunman Shoots Vehicle Near Rutgers University, NJ Authorities Say

Jon Craig
The scene of a fatal overnight double-shooting (marked at center) into a vehicle on Easton Avenue in New Brunswick. Photo Credit: Google Maps
New Brunswick Police Department Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities in Central Jersey are investigating a fatal shooting near the Rutgers University campus,  they said.

A gunman allegedly fired at a vehicle overnight on Easton Avenue in New Brunswick, hitting two people, police said.

Both victims were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, where one later died from bullet wounds, reports said.

The other shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition on Friday, police said.

They were sitting in a vehicle when a suspect carrying a handgun fired at them, police said.

The victims' names had not been released. The alleged shooter sped away in a vehicle.

New Brunswick police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the double-shooting, which occurred about 2 a.m. Friday near Hamilton and Condict streets, reports said.

Rutgers police said the shooting victims were not affiliated with the university.

The gunman remained at-large on Friday, police said.

An earlier, unconfirmed report said that at least three people were shot on Zebra Way in New Brunswick.

Anyone with information about Friday's shooting is urged to call the New Brunswick Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

