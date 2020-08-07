Two Lucky Mega Millions Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Central Jersey

A pair of winning state lottery tickets were sold at Middlesex County delis.

The lucky tickets from Tuesday's drawing are worth $10,000 a piece.

They were purchased from Crystal’s Deli on Ernston Road in Parlin and Deli Plus (owned by Sai Deli & Pizza LLC) on Washington Road in Sayreville.

Winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 16, 20, 25, 30, and 43. The Gold Mega Ball was 18, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Another 18 NJ players matched four of the five white balls drawn for $500 prizes.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $83 million for the next drawing at 11 p.m. on Friday.

