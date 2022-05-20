Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Tractor-Trailer Flips On NJ Turnpike, Exit Closed: NJSP

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A tractor-trailer rolled over on the New Jersey Turnpike in East Brunswick, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20 at the Interchange 9 exit from the outer roadway to the toll plaza, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.

One non-life-threatening injury was reported and the victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, he said.

The exit from the southbound outer lanes remained shut down at about 1:30 p.m. 

