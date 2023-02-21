Tornado Warning Issued In Central Jersey

Contact Us
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a tornado warning in parts of Mercer, Monmouth and Middlesex counties.

At 3:40 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Edinburg, or 7 miles east of Trenton, moving east at 45 mph. 

Locations impacted include Hightstown, Cranbury, Roosevelt, Mercerville-Hamilton Square, Edinburg, Windsor, Twin Rivers, Clearbrook Park, Princeton Junction and Concordia. 

People in those areas were advised to seek cover. 

