Tornado Warning Issued In Central Jersey

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a tornado warning in parts of Mercer, Monmouth and Middlesex counties.

At 3:40 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Edinburg, or 7 miles east of Trenton, moving east at 45 mph.

Locations impacted include Hightstown, Cranbury, Roosevelt, Mercerville-Hamilton Square, Edinburg, Windsor, Twin Rivers, Clearbrook Park, Princeton Junction and Concordia.

People in those areas were advised to seek cover.

