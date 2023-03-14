Threats Against Florida Sheriff Made By South Brunswick Man: Police

A man from South Brunswick has been arrested for making internet threats against a sheriff in Florida, authorities said.

Richard Golden, 38, of Monmouth Junction, was wanted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for threatening Volusia Sheriff Mike J. Chitwood, South Brunswick police said.

Police did not offer details on the wording of the alleged internet threats.

At 1:05 p.m. Monday, March 13, members of the South Brunswick Police Department and Middlesex County Prosecutors Office made a warranted search at a Tanglewood Court home. Police seized electronic devices and took Golden into custody, they said.

Golden was being held in the Middlesex County Correction Center on a fugitive from justice warrant. He will be held pending extradition to Florida, police said.

South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond J. Hayducka said, “The anonymous nature of the internet may make people feel they can say anything, but if you make threats or put people in fear we will use all our resources to track you down.

"Yesterday showed that being 974 miles away from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office was no distance too great for the teamwork of law enforcement," the chief said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.