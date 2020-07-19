Son Of Federal Judge Reportedly Slain, Husband Critical In North Brunswick Home Attack

The son of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas was killed and her husband critical after both were shot by a gunman dressed as a deliveryman at their North Brunswick home Sunday, the New Jersey Globe reports.

Mark Anderl, 63, answered the door and her son, Daniel Anderl, 20, came running around 5 p.m., the outlet says.

Mark Anderl, a criminal defense attorney and former Assistant Essex County Prosecutor, was in critical but stable condition as of Sunday night, reports said. Daniel Anderl was reportedly pronounced dead.

Judge Salas -- the first Hispanic woman to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey -- was believed to be in the basement at the time of the shooting, the report says. She was not injured in the attack.

The suspect reportedly remains at large.

Salas has been in her seat for nine years and is a judge of the U.S. District Court in Newark. She worked as a public defender for nine years previously.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

