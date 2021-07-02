Contact Us
Solar Panel Salesman Allegedly Stole $75,000 From His Central Jersey Employer, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Brett Cooper
Brett Cooper Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

A 44-year-old solar panel salesman from Burlington County has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $75,000 from his former employer in South Amboy, authorities said. 

Brett Cooper, 44, of Moorestown, was charged with second-degree theft, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

An investigation found that Cooper collected payments from solar panel customers, which he allegedly withheld from his South Amboy-based employer, Solar Me USA, Ciccone said.

The investigation found that Cooper allegedly deposited those payments into a business account that he opened in the name of Renewing Energy, LLC, the prosecutor said on Friday.

Cooper no longer works for the company in South Amboy.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective VanEerde at 732-745-8479.

