A shooting was reported overnight in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Monday, Feb. 7 on Rutgers Street in New Brunswick, initial reports said.

The male victim who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, an unconfirmed report said.

New Brunswick police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.