One person was killed and another victim was seriously hurt during a shooting in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.mm. at Seaman Street and Remsen Avenue in New Brunswick, according to initial reports.

An unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene, reports said.

A second victim was taken to an area hospital, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.