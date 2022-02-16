Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Serious Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported On NJ Turnpike: State Police

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash with serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Jan. 16 near interchange 8A of the New Jersey Turnpike in South Brunswick Township.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a tractor-trailer was traveling on the turnpike when it struck a pole, said Trooper Brandi Slota. 

This investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately released. .  

