Serious Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported On NJ Turnpike: State Police

New Jersey State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash with serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Jan. 16 near interchange 8A of the New Jersey Turnpike in South Brunswick Township.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a tractor-trailer was traveling on the turnpike when it struck a pole, said Trooper Brandi Slota.

This investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately released. .

