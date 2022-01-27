Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
News

Serious Rush-Hour Crash Reported On Route 1 In Central Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
Edison police
Edison police

A serious rush-hour crash, possibly involving a pedestrian, occurred in Middlesex County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. 

The crash occurred before 5:30 p.m. on Route 1 at Plainfield Avenue in Edison, initial reports said.

A pole was knocked down and traffic was being diverted off Route 1 onto Plainfield Avenue, an unconfirmed report said.

Edison police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

