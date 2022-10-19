SEEN THEM? Teenagers Reported Missing In Piscataway

Three teenagers who were together at a Quick Chek have been reported missing, authorities said.

The juveniles are believed to be together, according to Piscataway police.

Ariannah B is 15. Deanna A is 14, And Derrick A is 17.

Their last names were not released.

They were last seen together at the Quick Chek, located on Mountain Avenue and William Street in Piscataway, on Monday Oct. 17 at 8:45 p.m., police said.

Ariannah, 5'4, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and long, black braided hair.

Deanna, 5'6, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes, brown hair and wears glasses.

Derrick, 6'2, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-1100 or Detective Dominick Forlenza at (732)-710-7393.

