SEEN THEM? Teenagers Reported Missing In Piscataway

Jon Craig
The three missing teenagers in Piscataway
The three missing teenagers in Piscataway Photo Credit: Piscataway PD

Three teenagers who were together at a Quick Chek have been reported missing, authorities said.

The juveniles are believed to be together, according to Piscataway police.

Ariannah B is 15. Deanna A is 14, And Derrick A is 17.

Their last names were not released.

They were last seen together at the Quick Chek, located on Mountain Avenue and William Street in Piscataway, on Monday Oct. 17 at 8:45 p.m., police said.

  • Ariannah, 5'4, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and long, black braided hair.
  • Deanna, 5'6, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes, brown hair and wears glasses.
  • Derrick, 6'2, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-1100 or Detective Dominick Forlenza at (732)-710-7393.

