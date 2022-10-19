SEEN THEM? Teenagers Reported Missing In Piscataway

Three teenagers who were together at a Quick Chek have been reported missing, authorities said.
The juveniles are believed to be together, according to Piscataway police.
Ariannah B is 15. Deanna A is 14, And Derrick A is 17.
Their last names were not released.
They were last seen together at the Quick Chek, located on Mountain Avenue and William Street in Piscataway, on Monday Oct. 17 at 8:45 p.m., police said.
- Ariannah, 5'4, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and long, black braided hair.
- Deanna, 5'6, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes, brown hair and wears glasses.
- Derrick, 6'2, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-1100 or Detective Dominick Forlenza at (732)-710-7393.
