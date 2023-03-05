Rutgers Dining Hall Worker Saves Choking Student

Halil Bektas was cleaning up the beverage section of the Livingston Dining Hall at Rutgers University, getting ready to go home for the day when he heard students making more noise than usual on Feb. 4.

At first, he ignored it. Students being noisy was nothing unusual in the dining hall, he said. But then, he looked to his left, and he saw a girl summoning for help: Her friend was choking.

Bektas went over to the choking victim — later identified as Waldwick native and Rutgers freshman Melanie Buschgans — and instinctively performed the Heimlich maneuver her. He's never learned the maneuver before, but he's seen it done after years of working in the dining industry, and sees the posters on how to perform it hanging around the dining hall, Bektas told Daily Voice.

On the third or fourth blow, two or three sliced cucumbers became dislodged from Melanie's throat, Bektas said.

"She thanked me, and I told her to sit down and relax a little bit," said Bektas, a father of two, who came to the US from Turkey in 1996. "She drank some water until she started to feel normal, then it was out of my hands and into my manager's hands to do the incident report."

In the moments that followed, Bektas felt worried. He was still in shock and was just hoping that everything would be okay. But once he noticed he truly saved a choking victim, he felt proud, he said.

"I felt pretty good after that — she’s fine and safe, thank God," Bektas said.

He told his family about it when he went home that night, and they, too, wanted to know how he did it.

Now, whenever Melanie goes into the dining hall, Bektas and Melanie make sure to say hello to each other.

Melanie was not immediately available for comment when Daily Voice reached out Sunday morning, March 5.

