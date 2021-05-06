Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Voter Fraud Charges For 2 Pennsylvanian Women Accused Of Voting As Their Dead Moms
News

Report: NJ Therapist Sued For Overcharging Central Jersey Schools Faces Criminal Trial

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
United Therapy Solutions in Scotch Plains
United Therapy Solutions in Scotch Plains Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey occupational therapist who faces a criminal trial for theft from Edison Township Public Schools is now accused of overcharging another school district in Middlesex County.

Rebecca Dean, 42, of Somerset County was sued on April 26 by the East Brunswick School District, which alleges they overpaid her Union County business $200,000 for services they never received, according to NJ Advance Media.

Edison, in its complaint, alleged that Dean billed its school district $75,000 for pediatric therapy she never provided, as reported here. 

The East Brunswick suit, filed in Superior Court of Middlesex County, says the district contracted with Dean and Tiny Tots Therapy, which later became United Therapy Solutions in Scotch Plains, for services beginning in 2008, according to NJ.com. 

Dean did not respond Thursday to requests seeking comment, the news outlet said.

Dean was arrested in the Edison case on Jan. 24, 2018, and charged with theft by deception and money laundering, according to earlier news reports.

The Edison schools trial is scheduled to begin on May 17.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.