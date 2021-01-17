Prosecutor: New Brunswick Man Killed Neighbor In Common Stairwell Of Their Building

A 34-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged with murder after stabbing his neighbor to death in the common stairwell of their building, authorities said.

Noel Rosado is accused of stabbing Thomas Segun, 62, of Somerset, in their shared Hamilton Street building on Jan. 16, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo said.

Segin had sustained stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The official cause of death is pending the results of the autopsy.

Rosado was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and tampering with evidence following an investigation by Detective Raymond Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5217 or Detective Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4060.

