Possible Electrocution Involving Police Officer Reported In Edison: Developing

Jon Craig
Edison police
Edison police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Edison PD

An electrocution was reported in Edison late Thursday afternoon, according to a developing and unconfirmed report.

The report said a police officer was operating a traffic light control box when the accident occurred.

A call to Edison police was not immediately returned. Area firefighters and EMS crews were responded, reports said.

The incident occurred at Route 27 and Vineyard Road, according to initial reports. By 5:30 p.m., a report said the officer was stable and being taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

