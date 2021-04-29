Police Officer Killed In Perth Amboy Crash

UPDATED: A fatal crash involving a Perth Amboy police officer is under investigation in Middlesex County, authorities said.

At about 7:45 p.m., emergency responders were called to a crash scene in the 300 block of Harbortown Boulevard in Perth Amboy.

Arriving EMS crews and police found a silver Ford had rear-ended a silver Honda at that location.

Neither vehicle appeared to be marked police cruisers.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office had not confirmed if the officer killed was on duty.

The unconscious and unresponsive officer was taken to Perth Amboy Hospital where he was pronounced dead before 9:30 p.m., according to initial reports.

The New Jersey State PBA offers its condolences. Twitter/ NJSPBA

The New Jersey State PBA issued a tweet that said: “"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and department of the officer we lost tonight."

This is a developing news story.

