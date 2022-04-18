Police ID Victim Stabbed Dead Over Stolen Phone In New Brunswick

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight over a stolen phone Monday, April 18 in New Brunswick, and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.

Police responded to the stabbing at Delavan Street and Jersey Avenue at approximately 3:35 a.m., where they found Rogelio Lopez-Lopez, with multiple stab wounds, they said. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who has been identified by an eyewitness as Adan Santiago-Feria, knew the victim Lopez-Lopez and stabbed him over a fight regarding a stolen phone, Ciccone and Caputo said.

Santiago-Feria was charged on a warrant with first-degree murder and weapons charges. He fled and remains a fugitive, they said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Walcott of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200 or Detective Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office at (732) 745-3330. Callers may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-939-9600 or may access the Crime Stoppers website at middlesextips.com.

