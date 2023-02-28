Contact Us
Police ID Driver, 69, Killed In South Brunswick Crash

South Brunswick police have released the name of the man killed in a crash Monday, Feb. 27.

John Kosarowich, 69, of Howell died, police said, and may have suffered a medical episode before the crash.

On Monday at 7:05 p.m., South Brunswick police were alerted to a car under a trailer at the rear of a warehouse on Chris Court.

Police found a red 1999 Volkswagen Beetle with a driver unconscious. 

Monmouth Junction First Aid Squad, Monmouth Junction Fire Department, and paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the driver dead.

South Brunswick Police Traffic Safety Bureau investigators examined the scene and recovered video evidence. Investigators believe the driver was in the rear of the warehouses and may have suffered a medical issue that caused him to strike the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator PFC Bryan Sites at (732) 329-4000 ext. 7472.

