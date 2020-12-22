Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train Near Edison

Jon Craig
NJ Transit Police
NJ Transit Police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

An unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The victim had not been identified as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Nancy Snyder, a New Jersey Transit spokeswoman.

NJ Transit suspended service on the Northeast Corridor line just east of Edison between Trenton and Metropark. 

Train 3920 struck and fatally injured a pedestrian just east of Edison station about 7:20 a.m., Snyder said.

The train left Trenton at 6:47 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 7:58 a.m., according to Snyder.

No injuries were reported to the approximately 100 customers or the crew on board at the time, Snyder said.

NJ Transit Police were on the scene leading the investigation. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

