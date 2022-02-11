Passenger, 19, ID'd In Double-Fatal Central Jersey Crash Into Tree: Prosecutor

Authorities have released the name of a passenger killed in a double-fatal crash in Central Jersy.

Meyvelin Nunez-Lopez, 19, of Plainfield was the front-seat passenger who died in a crash in Edison Township on Sunday night, Feb. 6, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan.

At 10:17 p.m. that night, police responded to the southbound lane of Route 1 near Jeff Street for a crash. Police found a vehicle containing four occupants, which had struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Ziyad Elsaedi, 21, of North Plainfield, and Nunez-Lopez were transported to a nearby hospital along with two other critically injured passengers. Elsaedi and Nunez-Lopez were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Dominic Masi of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330.

