Pair Of Home Invaders On The Loose In Central Jersey: Report

Police are on the lookout for a pair of home invaders who broke into a Central Jersey home and tried to steal a Jeep, MyCentralJersey reports.

Woodbridge police received a 9-1-1 call at 6:39 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 about a burglary attempt on Goodrich Street in Iselin, the outlet said.

Two hooded men saw the homeowner after walking into the kitchen. They snatched the keys and fob for the Jeep and a late model BMW, Woodbridge police told the outlet.

The pair failed to start the Jeep before fleeing in a late-model suspected stolen orange or red Audi on Route 27 toward the Garden State Parkway, the outlet said.

Anyone with information that might help is urged to call the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700. Anonymous tips are welcome.

