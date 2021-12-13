Contact Us
Online Threat Investigated At New Brunswick High School: Superintendent

Read More Stories
New Brunswick High School
New Brunswick High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

An online threat was being investigated at New Brunswick High School, authorities said.

In a notice to parents on Monday morning, Superintendent Dr. Aubrey Johnson said New Brunswick police were at the school actively investigating the threat. 

School remained open.

"Students and staff are safe," the superintendent wrote.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the message was sent online as a results of a previous incident in which the police are aware," Johnson wrote, without elaborating.

New Brunswick police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

