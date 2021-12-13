Online Threat Investigated At New Brunswick High School: Superintendent

An online threat was being investigated at New Brunswick High School, authorities said.

In a notice to parents on Monday morning, Superintendent Dr. Aubrey Johnson said New Brunswick police were at the school actively investigating the threat.

School remained open.

"Students and staff are safe," the superintendent wrote.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the message was sent online as a results of a previous incident in which the police are aware," Johnson wrote, without elaborating.

New Brunswick police were not immediately available for comment.

