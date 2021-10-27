NJ Transit ID's Victim Struck, Killed By Train In New Brunswick

NJ Transit officials have released the name of the man killed by a train.

Authorities have identified the man struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train on Monday as 34-year-old from Middlesex County.

Eric Zankel, 34, of Monroe was struck by a Northeast Corridor train at about 6:20 p.m. in New Brunswick station, according to JIm Smith, a NJ Transit spokesman.

The train destined for Trenton carried nearly 500 passengers.

Train service was temporarily suspended.

