NJ Stoneworker, 37, Killed After Granite Slab Falls On Him, Remembered As 'Everyone's Friend'

A 37-year-old stoneworker from Burlington County was killed when a slab of granite fell onto him, authorities said.

The man from Marlton, who was not identified, worked for Empire Marble & Granite in South Brunswick, police said.

At 3:28 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, South Brunswick police, South Brunswick EMS, and Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to 5 Chris Ct.

Police found that the man's coworkers had removed much of the slab off of him, they said. The man died at the scene.

Empire Marble & Granite posted a video of the worker and his family on its Facebook page but did not identify the man.

"Rest in peace to a dedicated hard worker but before anything a loving husband and father. You will be missed dearly! Gone but never forgotten," the company wrote on Facebook.

"A beautiful life that came to an end, / He died as he lived, everyone's friend. / In our hearts a memory will always be kept, / of one we loved, and will never forget" the Facebook post said.

Investigators determined workers were moving the slab when it fell backward onto the man, police said.

OSHA is investigating, according to its regional director.

