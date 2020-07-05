NJ Jobless Claims Surpass 1 Million

More than a million people have filed unemployment claims in New Jersey during the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said.

"This is an unemployment crisis unlike that which we have ever seen," Gov. Phil Murphy said during a news briefing on Thursday.

Weekly jobless claims are, literally, many times more than the state Labor Department has historically dealt with across entire months, Murphy said.

Murphy described the coronavirus epidemic as a "once in forever" health-care crisis and economic crisis.

In two months, New Jersey has paid out $1.9 billion in unemployment assistance to 700,000 residents, officials said.

In a separate development, Murphy said he has asked the state National Guard to respond to some of the state's hardest hit long-term care facilities. More than 4,500 LTC patients have died from coronavirus, the governor said. That's more than half the state's total COVID-19 deaths of 8,800.

The first of 120 National Guard members will be deployed on Friday, said state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli. They will provide nursing care, help sanitize facilities and manage personal protective equipment, she said.

Last week, the Department processed an additional 72,000 federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims.

