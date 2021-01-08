NJ Attorney General: Man On Darkened Route 18 Struck, Killed By Police Car

A man was in the roadway when he was struck and killed on Route 18 by a police car before dawn Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The East Brunswick officer was on duty and in uniform when the marked vehicle struck the man in front of the AAA Insurance center on the northbound highway at 3:35 a.m., Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Sunday evening.

The man, whose identity was temporarily being withheld, was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at 4:13 a.m., the attorney general said.

State law and his own guidelines require Bruck's office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," he said.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner."

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- that will determine whether or not criminal charges are in order.

