Newark Man Arrested For Luring Girl, Stalking, Making Internet Threats, Middlesex Police Say

A 23-year-old Newark man has been arrested on multiple charges related to a stalking incident that involved a child, authorities said.

Robert Arroyo was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking, invasion of privacy and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist said on Friday.

Middlesex Borough Detectives Sean Flanagan and Daniel McCue reportedly arrested Arroyo at his home in Newark on Thursday, Geist said.

In November 2020, the Middlesex Police Department received a report that an online acquaintance had recorded compromising photographs and videos of an underage borough girl, according to Geist.

The girl's age and other identifying information will not be released to the public to protect the girl and her family, authorities said on Friday.

When the girl attempted to end communications with him, the suspect allegedly threatened to share the photographs and videos with her family on various social media platforms, the prosecutor said.

Through numerous court orders and assistance from the Middlesex County Prosecutor Office's Tech Ops Unit, as well as the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, detectives were able to identify Arroyo as a suspect, Geist said.

Arroyo was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility.

