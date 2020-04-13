Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: 'Resilient Minds On Front Lines': NJ Webcast Gives Responders Critical Support During Pandemic
News

New Rapid COVID-19 Test Offered In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A COVID-19 testing center in Middlesex County. Photo Credit: Middlesex County
A new saliva test device for COVID-19 will be offered in Edison this week. Photo Credit: Middlesex County

New rapid-response tests for coronavirus being this week in Middlesex County, authorities said.

Up to 10,000 saliva tests can be taken daily at a drive-thru center in Edison.

The FDA-approved saliva test, which begins Wednesday, was developed by RUCDR Infinite Biologics at Rutgers University and Accurate Diagnostic Labs, in a partnership with Middlesex County and RWJBarnabas Health.

"We believe we are the first to do so at this scale via a drive-thru testing facility,'' said Min Kim, director of communications for Middlesex County.

The test is expected to provide results within 24 to 48 hours. The tests will be provided for free to first responders and county residents.

"Thankfully we have a rare advantage in such a critical time to be able to rapidly deploy increased testing capabilities and accelerated results, while protecting our frontline workers,” Middlesex County Freeholder Director Ronald G. Rios said in a press statement.

The new saliva test has several advantages over the nasal or throat swab test, officials said, including a pain-free procedure.

Saliva tests will be taken on Monday, Wednesday and Friday's at Kilmer Vehicle Inspection/ Driving Testing Center at 33 Kilmer Road in Edison.

Registrants must bring a completed registration form and proof of residency including, but not limited to: a valid driver’s license; state issued identification; or two pieces of mail including utility bills, bank statements, or similar documentation with name and address, to the testing site.

For details and to pre-register, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.