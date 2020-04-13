New Rapid COVID-19 Test Offered In Central Jersey

New rapid-response tests for coronavirus being this week in Middlesex County, authorities said.

Up to 10,000 saliva tests can be taken daily at a drive-thru center in Edison.

The FDA-approved saliva test, which begins Wednesday, was developed by RUCDR Infinite Biologics at Rutgers University and Accurate Diagnostic Labs, in a partnership with Middlesex County and RWJBarnabas Health.

"We believe we are the first to do so at this scale via a drive-thru testing facility,'' said Min Kim, director of communications for Middlesex County.

The test is expected to provide results within 24 to 48 hours. The tests will be provided for free to first responders and county residents.

"Thankfully we have a rare advantage in such a critical time to be able to rapidly deploy increased testing capabilities and accelerated results, while protecting our frontline workers,” Middlesex County Freeholder Director Ronald G. Rios said in a press statement.

The new saliva test has several advantages over the nasal or throat swab test, officials said, including a pain-free procedure.

Saliva tests will be taken on Monday, Wednesday and Friday's at Kilmer Vehicle Inspection/ Driving Testing Center at 33 Kilmer Road in Edison.

Registrants must bring a completed registration form and proof of residency including, but not limited to: a valid driver’s license; state issued identification; or two pieces of mail including utility bills, bank statements, or similar documentation with name and address, to the testing site.

For details and to pre-register, click here.

