New Brunswick Man, 34, Arrested In Shooting

A 34-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested in connection with a shooting, authorities said.

Janai Martinez was arrested and charged in the incident on Thursday, March 16, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

The victim was known to Martinez prior to the incident, they said.

At approximately 11:07 a.m. Thursday, police responded Lee Avenue and Delavan Street for a shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital after flagging down a passerby., Ciccone said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5217 or Detective Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4054.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.