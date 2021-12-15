Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: Puerto Rican Man Admits Plot To Smuggle 330 Pounds Of Coke Into NJ
News

New Brunswick High School Student Charged With Posting Social Media Threats: Superintendent

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Brunswick High School
New Brunswick High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 14-year-old student from New Brunswick High School has been charged with posting threatening messages on the Internet, authorities said.

"On behalf of the school district, I want to thank our public safety community for their partnership, support, and diligence in this matter," Superintendent Aubrey A. Johnson wrote in a Wednesday letter to the school community. 

Word of the threats and an active police investigation was initially announced by Johnson on Monday:

"While the apprehension of a suspect provides some relief, there is no joy in watching a student put themselves and others in harm's way," Johnson wrote on Wednesday. "As we turn to the holidays, certainly there is cause for gratitude, but whenever criminality enters our school, it reminds us of both the challenges and opportunities that are before us."

The student's name was not released.

"As a community, we will continue to teach our students to think critically, right from wrong, and guide them to be global citizens to make a positive impact in the communities we live in," Johnson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Brunswick Police Detective Jose C. Gomez at 732-745-5222.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.