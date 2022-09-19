MURDER: Woman, 65, Found Dead In Central Jersey

Authorities are investigating the murder of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge.

On Saturday, Sept. at 11:05 a.m., police received a 911 call reporting that a woman was found unresponsive in her home by a relative, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department

Police responded to the residence on Hanna Lane and found Deborah Brown-Hepworth who was subsequently pronounced dead.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Addie Spinola of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 X 3181 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3927.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.