Multiple Shooting Reported In Central Jersey

Police and EMS crews were called to a report of multiple people shot in Middlesex County authorities said.

There was an unconfirmed report of one fatality.

Initial reports about 5 p.m. on Monday said that there were multiple gunshot victims at 314 Handy St. in New Brunswick.

An unconfirmed report at 6:30 p.m. said that one victim -- with a gunshot wound to the neck -- was pronounced dead at any area hospital.

No more details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story.

