Firefighters freed a motorist from a smashed-up vehicle during rush-hour in Middlesex County, authorities said.

The serious crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m.at Woodbridge Avenue and Gurley Road in Edison, reports said.

One person was being treated by EMS paramedics after being extricated from the car by area firefighters, according to an initial report.

