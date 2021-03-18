Money Raised For Central Jersey Family After Pit Bull Attack Kills Toddler, Wounds Mother

A mother from Middlesex County remains hospitalized as friends and family mourn the death of her 3-year-old son.

More than $47,000 has been raised by the father's employer, Coney Island Auto Parts, for funeral and other expenses.

Aziz Ahmed was killed in the Avenel section of Carteret when two unregistered pit bull dogs attacked him on Tuesday. The dogs belonged to a neighbor, authorities have said.

Police said the pit bulls got into his family’s fenced backyard on East Laurel Street from a home behind them on Birch Street.

Ahmed's mother was critically hurt trying to save the boy and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The dogs have been euthanized.

This GoFundMe memorial fund has been set up by Tanveer Ahmed's employer.

Outside the family’s house, a memorial with candles, balloons and flowers lined the driveway.

“He was the light of our family and now he is taken away,” a relative told NJ Advance Media. “Imagine how traumatizing it’s gonna have to be for his 10-year-old brother to have to see that . . . His mom fighting for his brother’s life."

