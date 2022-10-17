Mom, Scientist Says She Found Toxic Chemicals At Colonia High School

An environmental scientist and mother of two students at a Central Jersey high school where nearly 100 people developed brain tumors says she's found evidence of toxic chemicals around the building, reports NJ Advance Media.

Various samples of window caulk, soil and dust collected by Edyta Komorek from Colonia High Schoo apparently contained high levels of the carcinogenic compounds polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chlordane, heptachlor and heptachlor epoxide, the outlet said.

Upon presenting the discovery to district officials, Woodbridge Schools Superintendent Joseph Massimino sent a letter to parents saying environmental consultants and the local health department have been contacted.

Last spring, officials conducted testing in search of radon and radiation both in and out of the building. Mayor John McCormac announced that the testing produced "no evidence of any cancer-causing hazards that warrant further investigation."

Click here for the full report from NJ Advance Media.

