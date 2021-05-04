Missing Woman Found By Central Jersey Hiker In 675-Acre Park

A hiker at a 675-acre park in Central Jersey found a woman in distress who had been missing since Saturday, authorities said.

Monroe Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call at 3:51 p.m. on Monday from Emma Bodmer, who was hiking the trails in Thompson Park, police said on Facebook.

Bodmer ran out of the woods to escort rescue units to the distressed woman who had suffered injuries to her feet, police said.

The woman, later identified as Evelyn Zavala, was found deep in the woods and had to be carried out by first responders.

Zavala had gone missing Saturday night after she was last seen in near a 7-Eleven in Jamesburg, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.