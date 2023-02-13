Man Stabbed At New Brunswick Train Station During Dispute Over Debt

A New Brunswick man was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing another city man at the New Brunswick Train Station during a dispute over a debt.

Rahsan McMillan, 50, was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to New Brunswick police.

McMillan was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, following a fight.

McMillan and another man, 31, were arguing over a debt owed. When the man did not repay it, police said McMillan stabbed him multiple times.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken to an area hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they recovered a knife.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Brandt Gregus at 732-745-5217.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.