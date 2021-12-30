Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
News

Man Dies In Edison Mobile Home Fire: Report

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Edison Volunteer Fire Co.
Edison Volunteer Fire Co. Photo Credit: Edison Volunteer Fire Co.

An unidentified man was killed by a fire that swept through his mobile home in Central Jersey, according to NJ Advance Media. 

Smoke billowed out of a trailer on Plainfield Avenue off Route 1 when firefighters arrived around 10:30 a.m., fire officials told the outlet.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause was under investigation, however, it was not believed to have been suspicious in nature.

Click here to read the NJ Advance Media report. 

