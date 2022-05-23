Man, 29, Arrested In Fatal Shooting Caught On Video In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old man from Central Jersey has been charged in the fatal daytime shooting of another man last week.

Yhakeem Kornegay, 29, of Carteret turned himself in on Sunday, May 22, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden.

Kornegay was charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons charges, they said.

Malik Pandy, 27, of Carteret was killed in the shooting. It occurred at 1:09 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 on Lincoln Avenue.

The shooting was captured by surveillance video.

Kornegay was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Anthony Ramos of the Carteret Police Department at (732) 541-4181 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-4335.

