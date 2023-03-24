Latest Scam: US Border Patrol & 'Police Chief' Calling For Bitcoins In South Brunswick

Police in South Brunswick are warning residents that a new scam has callers pretending to be with the U.S. Border Patrol, or using caller ID that says they are calling from a non-emergency line at the police department.

The so-called "spoofing" incident went as far as having the caller identify himself as the Police Chief, police said.

The caller asked for money in the form of bitcoins or an arrest warrant would be served, they said.

"The victim said the caller was very believable, and even provided personal identifying information on the victim, such as his Social Security number and driver’s license number," police said in an alert.

The victim learned he'd been scammed after calling the South Brunswick Police Department directly.

