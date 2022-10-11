Home Depot Double Stabbing Nets Two Arrests In Central Jersey

Two people have been arrested in connection with a pair of stabbings in a Home Depot parking lot over the weekend in Central Jersey, authorities said.

James Romer, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses, according to South Brunswick police.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the South Brunswick Police Department received a call from a man seeking medical assistance at the Home Depot, located at 4095 Route 1.

Patrol Officer Tyler Harpster located the victim, who was found to have suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim, a 19-year-old man, stated that he had been stabbed in the parking lot following a fight, and had made his way inside the store seeking help.

Additional officers responded to the scene and checked the area for a possible suspect. They located a second victim, a 20-year-old South Brunswick man, with knife wounds, not far from Home Depot.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

