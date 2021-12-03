Happy Holidays: Plenty In Store For Middlesex County Residents Throughout December

Middlesex County celebrates the holidays and more this December with a variety of arts and cultural events -- and a food drive on Saturday.

Residents can enjoy a range of free exhibitions, plays, readings and movies promoted by the Middlesex County Arts Institute. Virtual programming also is offered to reach a wider audience. (See online links below.)

December’s event highlights include:

On Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m.: Holiday Celebration and Replenish Food Drive at East Jersey Old Town Village.

Make a non-perishable food or monetary donation to support Middlesex County’s food pantries. Tour the Old Town Village grounds at 1050 River Rd, Piscataway. Visit the gift shop, snap photos surrounded by festive décor and take home a goody bag with a complimentary holiday art kit.

Every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. – Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for an Art and Story Time series with a new reading and a do-it-yourself craft activity. All ages welcome!

On Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m. – Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for a reading of Bear and Wolf by Daniel Salmieri. After the reading, use painting and drawing to create your own holiday greeting cards.

On Friday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. – Scrooge: The classic Christmas tale of a miserable miser who learns to keep Christmas in his heart with the help of several ghostly visits. All Tickets are $15. Tickets must be purchased online at www.Playhouse22.org or over the phone at 732-254-3939

On Wednesday Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m. – Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick in a reading of Wake Up, Sloth, a dynamic pop-up book created by by Anouck Boisrobert and Louis Rigaud. After the reading, another pop-up greeting card-making session will be offered.

Continuing with a New Brunswick holiday classic, City Center will host family carriage rides in the evening from Friday Dec. 17 through Sunday Dec. 19. $20 per carriage family:

Dec. 17 at The Heldrich, 10 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, from 5-8 p.m.

at The Heldrich, 10 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 18 at The Heldrich from 4-7 p.m.

at The Heldrich from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 19 at The Heldrich from 4-7 p.m.

Visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/artsandculture for full details on all the events listed above and more.

For virtual programs, the Arts Institute will present a series of videos and content on: http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/happyholidays

