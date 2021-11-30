GoFundMe Launched For Mom Arrested In Wrong-Way Police Car Crash That Killed Nephew, Son

The New Jersey mom accused of causing a wrong-way Thanksgiving police car crash that killed her 9-year-old son and his cousin "loved the kids more than anything," despite the charges that she faces, her mother said.

Yokauri Batista-Alcantara, 31, of New Brunswick, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the accident, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and North Brunswick Police Chief Joseph Battaglia.

Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the fatal one-way crash into a police car,

This GoFundMe page was created by Margarita Alcantara on behalf of the family, and had raised more than $4,000 as of Tuesday.

Batista-Alcantara is accused of hitting an Old Bridge police vehicle carrying an arrestee and two officers last Thursday just after 11:50 p.m. in the southbound lane of Route 130 near the on-ramp to Route 1 in North Brunswick Township, authorities said.

Batista-Alcantara and the two children -- later identified by family as her son and nephew -- were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the youngsters were pronounced dead, Ciccone and Battaglia said.

The two Old Bridge police officers and their passenger were treated for their injuries.

Batista-Alcantara was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of fourth-degree assault by auto, they said.

She was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

"I am humbly requesting your help for my daughter Yokauri, or as some of her loved ones may fondly call her “Jojo”, Batista-Alcantara's mom wrote on the GoFundMe.

"We are faced with a very complicated tragedy and we need your help in making sure that we can bring Yokauri home where she belongs.

"If you knew Yokauri, you knew that she loved her son more than life itself," Alcantara wrote. "Furthermore, she loved her nephew just as much... Yokauri is forced to grieve for her only son and her nephew alone, while facing impending charges."

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information or video footage of the area is urged to call Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

