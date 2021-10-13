Fugitive Fled Police, Fired Gun After Ditching Stolen Car, Central Jersey Authorities Say

Authorities seek the public's help locating a fugitive who allegedly fled police on foot and shot a gun after ditching a stolen car in North Brunswick.

The investigation of the police pursuit of an armed suspect who eluded police was announced Tuesday night by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo and North Brunswick Police Chief Joseph Battaglia.

On Friday about 4 p.m. North Brunswick police tried to pull over a stolen Honda Civic traveling near Route 27, authorities said. Patrol officers initiated a pursuit after the Honda's driver failed to stop, they said.

Shortly thereafter, the pursuit was terminated pursuant to Attorney General guidelines.

North Brunswick and New Brunswick police later located the stolen Honda on Quentin Avenue in New Brunswick, authorities said.

Upon their arrival, police pursued a man on foot. He was believed to be the Honda's driver and was seen running from the area, authorities said.

During the foot pursuit, an illegal firearm was discharged, authorities said.

The suspect was not apprehended but a firearm was recovered from the scene, authorities said.

No police officers were hurt.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is urged to call the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 and the North Brunswick Police Department at 732-247-0922 ext. 342.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.