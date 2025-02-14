Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Fugitive, 23, Arrested In Central Jersey Shooting

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police and US Marshals have arrested a man wanted in a shooting earlier this month, authorities said. 

Jonathan Rodriguez, 23, of Perth Amboy was a suspect in a shooting that caused serious injury to a victim in Perth Amboy on Feb. 5, State Police said.

State Police detectives were contacted by the Perth Amboy Police Department to assist with locating Rodriguez. Through various investigative means, detectives determined that Rodriguez was staying at a residence in Perth Amboy, they said.

On Monday, Feb. 14, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit along with members of the US Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Task Force located and arrested Rodriguez without incident.

Rodriguez was turned over to the Perth Amboy Police Department and was being held in the Middlesex County Jail pending a detention hearing.

