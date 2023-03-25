Former PA School Principal Charged In NJ Sex Assault, Burglary Cold Case

A 39-year-old former Pennsylvania school principal has been charged in a 2014 sexual assault and burglary that occurred more than eight years ago in Central Jersey, authorities said.

On Sept. 21, 2014, a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man later identified as Danny McEaddy, who had forced his way into her apartment in the Keasbey section of Woodbridge, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department.

McEaddy, of Sicklerville, was already being held on similar charges in the Camden County Jail. He was slapped with new charges on March 23, 2023, and charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal restraint and aggravated assault, authorities said.

McEaddy previously worked as principal of Hillcrest Elementary School in Upper Darby, PA, and Freedom Prep Charter School, in Camden.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Ratajczak of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 or Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.