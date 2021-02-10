First Responders Called In Separate Route 9 Woodbridge Crashes

Contact Us
Jon Craig
Route 9 in Woodbridge
Route 9 in Woodbridge Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to two separate Route 9 crashes, authorities said.

The first crash reportedly involved a pedestrian about 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Routes 1 and 9 southbound south of Randolph Avenue, according to initial reports. 

That victim was taken to Robert Wood University Hospital in New Brunswick.

A second crash was reported on Route 9 near Green Street about 9:30 a.m., reports said. An unconfirmed report said that collision was head-on.

Woodbridge police were not immediately available for more details.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

