News

First Responders Called For Garden State Parkway Bridge Jumper In Raritan River

Jon Craig
Driscoll Bridge carries traffic along the Garden State Parkway over the Raritan River in Woodbridge.
Driscoll Bridge carries traffic along the Garden State Parkway over the Raritan River in Woodbridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called for a water rescue along the Garden State Parkway in Middlesex County on a report of a bridge jumper, authorities said.

First responders arrived at the Driscoll Bridge in Woodbridge about 5 p.m., according to initial reports. 

A boat from Perth Amboy also was requested to assist in the water search of the Raritan River, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

