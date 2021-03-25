First Responders Called For Garden State Parkway Bridge Jumper In Raritan River

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called for a water rescue along the Garden State Parkway in Middlesex County on a report of a bridge jumper, authorities said.

First responders arrived at the Driscoll Bridge in Woodbridge about 5 p.m., according to initial reports.

A boat from Perth Amboy also was requested to assist in the water search of the Raritan River, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

